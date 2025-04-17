Sun Country loses two high-ranking execs, including one to become CEO of Spirit

Two top Sun Country Airlines executives left their jobs this week for opportunities outside the company, including Chief Financial Officer Dave Davis taking over as CEO of Florida-based budget airline Spirit.
Davis has served as the Minneapolis-based leisure carrier’s CFO since 2017. Also leaving is Chief Operating Officer Gregory Mays, who is leaving for another opportunity but will remain in his role temporarily to assist with transition, the company said Thursday. Both leadership changes were disclosed in public securities filing Thursday morning.
CEO Jude Bricker said in a statement that Sun Country “transformed the airline into what it is today — a low-cost airline with a quality consumer product — and a unique business model” under the guidance of the leadership team.
“We have doubled our fleet, doubled our number of destinations, created a publicly held company with an independent board of directors, and created a third business line for cargo,” Bricker said in a statement. He also thanked Davis and Mays for their contributions to the company.
A Sun Country spokeswoman said the timing of the transitions is unrelated, and the company remains in a period of stability.
The transition for Davis comes as Spirit has faced serious financial trouble and declared bankruptcy last year. In a statement, Davis said: “I am thrilled to join Spirit at this critical time in the company’s history.”
“I look forward to working with the more than 11,000 Spirit Team Members to deliver value for our Guests, shareholders and the communities that we serve.”