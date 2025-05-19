As U.S. sets sight on more manufacturing jobs, 3M tries to boost flagging worker pipeline

V Wenham started college with plans for an English degree.
Now the St. Paul poet makes her living as a welder at Advanced Exhaust Solutions.
“I took a metal arts class, which I loved, and my professor encouraged me to pursue welding,” said Wenham, 21, who graduated from St. Paul College on Saturday. “It really changed my life.”
Long lacking workers, America’s skilled trades and manufacturers need to hear more stories like Wenham’s. A few million more.
At the beginning of the year, there were half a million manufacturing job openings around the country, according to federal data. By 2033, there could be 1.9 million unfilled manufacturing jobs in the U.S., a Deloitte and Manufacturing Institute study found.
A wave of retirements depleting the workforce will fuel the gap between jobs and qualified applicants. As will the promised boom of more stateside manufacturing from President Donald Trump’s trade policies. There might not be enough trained or willing workers ready for the jobs that will already be available in manufacturing and skilled trades in the coming years, let alone if tariffs work as intended.
“If the number of people entering and graduating from degree programs that prepare them for high-skill manufacturing trades does not accelerate, the talent gap could widen,” the Deloitte study found. “Some manufacturers are taking an active role — and the lead — in addressing talent challenges."
3M senses the urgency. Even after layoffs in recent years and advances in automation, the company routinely has hundreds of job postings at its plants around the country.