3M on track to quit making PFAS this year, but it could take longer to shake completely

3M is still on track to stop making PFAS by the end of the year.
But it’s probably going to take longer to stop using or selling the toxic “forever chemicals” completely.
The Maplewood-based manufacturer disclosed last week a number of key inputs from outside suppliers — including batteries, circuit boards and gaskets — might still contain PFAS next year.
Some of those PFAS uses are “required by regulatory or industry standards,” 3M wrote in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing, while in other cases, there simply aren’t PFAS-free alternatives.
“The company continues to evaluate the availability and feasibility of third-party products that do not contain PFAS,” the filing said.
But 3M is bracing for a reality in which “the use of PFAS-containing products manufactured by third parties ... may or are expected to, depending on applications, continue beyond 2025.”
3M pioneered many uses of PFAS and has paid billions to settle lawsuits about their legacy of environmental contamination. In December 2022, 3M announced it would phase out the manufacture and use of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) through three years.
Not all manufacturers have been so willing to walk away from the chemicals, embedded as they are in manufacturing processes, parts and finished products throughout global supply chains. More than 80% of manufacturers supply chain company Assent surveyed have reported at least one use of PFAS in their parts.