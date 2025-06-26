UnitedHealth Group requiring more time at HQ for hybrid workers in Twin Cities

UnitedHealth Group says employees in the Twin Cities who spend part of their work week at home must now be in the office four days per week.
The shift fits with other recent return-to-office announcements from large Minnesota employers including Boston Scientific, Ameriprise, Target and the state of Minnesota.
The change for hybrid workers at UnitedHealth Group takes effect the week of July 7, according to information released Thursday by the Eden Prairie-based health care giant.
It’s the most public change for the company’s 19,000 in-state workers since long-time executive Stephen Hemsley returned last month to the CEO job.
“Fostering strong connections and in-person collaboration helps strengthen employee teams based in our Twin Cities offices to further enhance innovation and better coordinate the support we provide to the customers we are honored to serve,” the company said in a statement.
UnitedHealth Group is parent company to UnitedHealthcare, the nation’s largest health insurer, and a fast-growing health care services division called Optum.
The company has long championed flexibility in work locations, saying in its 2023 Sustainability Report that it eliminated about 8 million square feet of office space as more employees opted for remote and hybrid work options.
Primary operations in Minnesota are housed at the Optum corporate campus in Eden Prairie and UnitedHealthcare’s headquarters in Minnetonka.