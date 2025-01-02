Former UnitedHealth HQ building goes into receivership as loan deadline looms for owner

“That building going back to lenders or being put in a receivership is something that happens in good, in bad, in all signs of markets,” said Brent Robertson, a managing director of commercial real estate services firm JLL’s Twin Cities office. “[These actions are] going to be more prolific over the next, I would say, three years. But there’s nothing wrong with it. It’s probably part of the commercial real estate cycle. Sometimes owners pay more than buildings are worth for single tenant buildings, and when those tenants choose not to renew their leases, it can ... lead to the situation we’re finding with the UHG building.”