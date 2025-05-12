White House blasts Twin Cities as ‘sanctuary jurisdiction’ after immigrant’s fatal crash

“As per guidance from the MN Attorney General’s Office, HCSO [Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office] cannot lawfully hold individuals in custody based solely on an administrative detainer issued by the Department of Homeland Security or Immigration and Customs Enforcement. If a judicially signed warrant is presented to HCSO, ICE will be notified when it becomes the holding agency. In the absence of such a warrant, individuals must be released once all criminal charges or holds have been resolved.”