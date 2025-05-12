White House blasts Twin Cities as ‘sanctuary jurisdiction’ after immigrant’s fatal crash

A deadly incident in Minneapolis involving an Ecuadorean national has drawn indignation from the White House, which is branding Twin Cities leaders as governing over one of the nation’s “sanctuary jurisdictions” that give comfort to undocumented immigrants who commit crimes.
German Adriano Llangari Inga, 35, was charged on May 2 in Hennepin County District Court with criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation in connection with a head-on collision Aug. 3, 2024, that killed Victoria Eileen Harwell, 31, of Minneapolis.
Inga, who was driving without a license, was jailed early on Aug. 4 and released two days later without being charged as the investigation continued.
Once the charges were filed seven months later, Llangari Inga could not be located, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was arrested eight days later by the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office and jailed midday Saturday.
The Sheriff’s Office has yet to disclose how it found Llangari Inga, who is being held in lieu of $150,000 bail ahead of a court hearing Monday afternoon.
Pointing out that Llangari Inga was not turned over to immigration officials soon after the crash and was briefly a fugitive after being charged, White House spokesman Alexander Pfeiffer said in a statement, “An illegal immigrant drove drunk, killed an innocent mother, and was on the run because Democrats didn’t do their most important job: protect their constituents.”
Pfeiffer cited numerous left-leaning Minneapolis officeholders, among them Mayor Jacob Frey and U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, and law enforcement leaders who have gone on the record in not accommodating Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) deportation efforts.
Pfeiffer emphasized that “this is precisely why the Trump administration is taking action to hold these so-called sanctuary jurisdictions accountable.”