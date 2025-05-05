Man drunk and unlicensed when he killed other driver in Twin Cities crash, charges say

A 34-year-old man was drunk and drivng without a license when he caused a head-on crash in Minneapolis last summer that killed the other driver.
German Adriano Llangari Inga, of Minneapolis, was charged Friday in Hennepin County District Court with criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation in connection with the second crash he was involved in moments apart on Aug. 3, 2024.
Killed in the second collision was Victoria Eileen Harwell, 31, of Minneapolis.
Llangari Inga was charged by warrant and remains at large Monday.
Police arrested Llangari Inga that evening in 2024 and administered a preliminary breath test that measured his blood alcohol content at 0.171%, more than twice the legal limit for driving in Minnesota, the charges read.
A test of a blood sample collected by police about 2½ hours later found his BAC was 0.141%, still above the legal limit, the charges continued.
Llangari Inga “did not have a valid driver’s license or insurance,” the criminal complaint noted.
According to the complaint: