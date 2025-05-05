Minneapolis

Man drunk and unlicensed when he killed other driver in Twin Cities crash, charges say

He caused another crash moments earlier, according to the charges.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 5, 2025 at 6:35PM
Hennepin County Government Center (The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A 34-year-old man was drunk and drivng without a license when he caused a head-on crash in Minneapolis last summer that killed the other driver.

German Adriano Llangari Inga, of Minneapolis, was charged Friday in Hennepin County District Court with criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation in connection with the second crash he was involved in moments apart on Aug. 3, 2024.

Killed in the second collision was Victoria Eileen Harwell, 31, of Minneapolis.

Llangari Inga was charged by warrant and remains at large Monday.

Police arrested Llangari Inga that evening in 2024 and administered a preliminary breath test that measured his blood alcohol content at 0.171%, more than twice the legal limit for driving in Minnesota, the charges read.

A test of a blood sample collected by police about 2½ hours later found his BAC was 0.141%, still above the legal limit, the charges continued.

Llangari Inga “did not have a valid driver’s license or insurance,” the criminal complaint noted.

According to the complaint:

Surveillance video captured Llangari Inga driving an SUV eastbound on Lowry Avenue N. near James Avenue N., crossing the double yellow center line and hitting Harwell’s SUV head-on. One witness told police that Llangari Inga appeared to have been speeding before the collision.

Emergency medical responders took her to a hospital, where she died.

Two people riding with Harwell, her sister and her daughter, suffered less serious injuries.

Officers met with Llangari Inga at the hospital and noticed that he smelled of alcohol.

Police saw three open beer bottles in his vehicle. Two were in the center console, one empty and one with a trace of beer. A third beer bottle was on the backseat floor.

During the response to the head-on crash, police were alerted to a similar collision about seven blocks away at 34th and Penn avenues N.

Surveillance video revealed that Llangari Inga hit from behind a driver who was waiting on southbound Penn at the intersection to turn right on 34th and kept going. The driver was slightly injured.

about the writer

about the writer

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

See Moreicon

More from Minneapolis

See More

Minneapolis

Man drunk and unlicensed when he killed other driver in Twin Cities crash, charges say

card image

He caused another crash moments earlier, according to the charges.

Minneapolis

Charges: Unlicensed driver purposely hit 4 in Minneapolis crosswalks, with one dragged and killed

card image

Minneapolis

3 charged in fatal shooting of man soon after separate shooting killed 4 in Minneapolis

card image