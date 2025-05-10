How to know if buying a vacation home is right for you

Next, you have to put money down on your property. The money you put down could be earning returns elsewhere. If you were in a money market fund, you would be earning around 4%. If you paid all cash for the property, it would cost you a minimum of 6% a year (opportunity cost, taxes and insurance) of your home’s value, plus utilities. If you put 20% down and had a 6% mortgage, your annual costs would be more than 7.5%.