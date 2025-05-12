St. Louis County wildfire threatens cabins, grows to more than 1 square mile Monday

DULUTH – A wildfire fueled by dry conditions and high winds about an hour north of Duluth grew to more than 1 square mile in just a few hours.
The Camphouse Fire near Brimson, Minn., was detected Sunday shortly after 1 p.m., prompting evacuations of dozens, said the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.
Shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday night, the Minnesota Interagency Fire Center said the state natural resources department and Superior National Forest workers were using full suppression tactics and would remain on scene overnight. Calls to the agency haven’t been returned Monday morning.
At about 1:15 p.m. Sunday, several fire departments were sent to the 2200 block of Hwy. 44 in Ault Township on a report of a wildfire spreading to the northeast. A number of cabins, garages and other structures have been affected, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Brad Nelson owns a farm and properties on George Lake, and his family is among the evacuees. He was driving an all-terrain vehicle through his farm property Sunday afternoon when he spotted thick smoke billowing a few blocks away.
He reported the fire to 911, he said, but “it had already gotten out of hand.”
“They were perfect conditions: Gusts of up to 35 miles per hour, low humidity. It couldn’t have been worse,” Nelson said.
Several aircraft worked to dump water on the fire throughout the day, and authorities knocked on doors to ensure residents left, Nelson said.