National Weather Service issues fire weather watch for much of Minnesota

A burst of summer-like warmth combined with low humidity expected this weekend has raised the risk of wildfires, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a fire watch for a large portion of Minnesota.
Winds gusting as high as 25 mph to 35 mph will accompany temperatures predicted to soar to near 90 degrees on Sunday, setting the stage for any fires that develop to spread rapidly, the Weather Service said.
“Outdoor burning is not recommended,” the Weather Service said in its advisory. “Fires could quickly spread out of control due to these conditions.”
There have been 20 reported wildfires across the state in the past day, according to a posting on the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ website.
The watch covers the entire metro area and the rest of the state except for southeastern Minnesota and Lake and Cook counties in far northeastern Minnesota. In those two counties, the Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for “near-critical fire conditions.”
The advisory covers 61 of the state’s 87 counties and comes as thousands head out for the state’s fishing opener on Saturday.
Temperatures in the Twin Cities on Sunday could smash a record that has stood since 1900. The record for May 11 is 88 degrees, according to the Minnesota State Climatology Office.
A record could also be tied or fall in St. Cloud where the forecast calls for 90 degrees on Sunday. The record is 90 degrees set in 1900 and 1911. Other marks could be broken or tied in Willmar, Redwood Falls, and Alexandria, according to National Weather Service records.