National Weather Service issues fire weather watch for much of Minnesota

Near record high temperatures and low humidity and strong winds are raising the risk of wildfires this weekend.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 9, 2025 at 5:01PM
An aerial view of the wildfire that started south of Ely, Minn. Thursday May 17, 2012. A forest fire that broke out Thursday afternoon threatened the northeastern Minnesota town of Ely, and officials ordered the evacuation of the southeast corner of the community.
An aerial view of the wildfire that started south of Ely, Minn. Thursday May 17, 2012.

A burst of summer-like warmth combined with low humidity expected this weekend has raised the risk of wildfires, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a fire watch for a large portion of Minnesota.

Winds gusting as high as 25 mph to 35 mph will accompany temperatures predicted to soar to near 90 degrees on Sunday, setting the stage for any fires that develop to spread rapidly, the Weather Service said.

“Outdoor burning is not recommended,” the Weather Service said in its advisory. “Fires could quickly spread out of control due to these conditions.”

There have been 20 reported wildfires across the state in the past day, according to a posting on the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ website.

The watch covers the entire metro area and the rest of the state except for southeastern Minnesota and Lake and Cook counties in far northeastern Minnesota. In those two counties, the Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for “near-critical fire conditions.”

The advisory covers 61 of the state’s 87 counties and comes as thousands head out for the state’s fishing opener on Saturday.

Temperatures in the Twin Cities on Sunday could smash a record that has stood since 1900. The record for May 11 is 88 degrees, according to the Minnesota State Climatology Office.

A record could also be tied or fall in St. Cloud where the forecast calls for 90 degrees on Sunday. The record is 90 degrees set in 1900 and 1911. Other marks could be broken or tied in Willmar, Redwood Falls, and Alexandria, according to National Weather Service records.

Hot, dry and windy weather is expected to continue into Monday and Tuesday, with additional watches and warnings possible, the Weather Service said.

“Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings,“ the Weather Service said.

With few chances for rain until Wednesday, drought conditions could worsen across Minnesota.

As of Thursday, two counties in far northwestern Minnesota, all or parts of seven counties in southwestern Minnesota and a swath stretching from Itasca County in north central Minnesota southwest to Traverse County on the South Dakota border were experiencing moderate drought conditions, according to the latest report from the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Temperatures in the metro are forecast to be in the mid to upper 80s through Thursday, the Weather Service said.

Tim Harlow

Reporter

Tim Harlow covers traffic and transportation issues in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and likes to get out of the office, even during rush hour. He also covers the suburbs in northern Hennepin and all of Anoka counties, plus breaking news and weather.

Near record high temperatures and low humidity and strong winds are raising the risk of wildfires this weekend.

