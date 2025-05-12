Sinkhole closure on St. Paul’s West 7th spark worry for neighbors

The usual hum of traffic on W. 7th Street will be quiet for most of the summer, replaced by the noise of road construction.
Unlike the lane and bridge closures snaking around the rest of downtown St. Paul, this closure — due to a 35-foot-deep sinkhole that opened over the weekend — was not planned.
But residents say the sinkhole didn’t exactly come as a surprise, because of the street has been in bad shape for a long time.
“There have been potholes on West Seventh for years, and nobody’s done anything,” said Emily Velazco, as she walked her twin 4-year-old sons in a wagon on the sidewalk.
The future of the street has changed direction repeatedly. Ramsey County abandoned plans for a streetcar to the airport last year, and now the city and the Met Council are looking at bus rapid transit. While the Minnesota Department of Transportation plans to rebuild the road, work on this section was not slated to begin until 2029.
The eventual plans for the street involve taking the four-lane road to three lanes, widening sidewalks and adding bike lanes.
But right now, Velazco said, the way people drive on W. 7th Street makes it a less-than-pleasant place for a stroll with her kids. Drivers are often speeding as they exit Interstate 94 or 35E, she said, and veering erratically to avoid the biggest potholes.
Neighbor Raven Cross said the street is always congested, and she often sees some detour or construction site.