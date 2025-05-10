Sinkhole closes part of W. 7th in downtown St. Paul, and repairs could take months

W. 7th Street in downtown St. Paul is closed from Kellogg Boulevard to Grand Avenue after a sinkhole opened Thursday evening, and repairs may take months.
Drivers are asked to use alternate routes and follow posted detours. That part of the road, which is near Xcel Energy Center and United Hospital, will be open to local businesses only.
Crews from St. Paul Public Works and St. Paul Regional Water Services were assessing the damage and beginning repairs, which could take up to two months, officials said Friday.
Sidewalks are open for pedestrian access.
Public Works department spokesperson Lisa Hiebert said further updates will be announced as crews gather information.