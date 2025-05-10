St. Paul

Sinkhole closes part of W. 7th in downtown St. Paul, and repairs could take months

The road access will be open to local businesses only.

By Kyeland Jackson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 10, 2025 at 3:51PM
The skyline of downtown St. Paul seen from the Smith Avenue Bridge, Feb. 4, 2020. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

W. 7th Street in downtown St. Paul is closed from Kellogg Boulevard to Grand Avenue after a sinkhole opened Thursday evening, and repairs may take months.

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes and follow posted detours. That part of the road, which is near Xcel Energy Center and United Hospital, will be open to local businesses only.

Crews from St. Paul Public Works and St. Paul Regional Water Services were assessing the damage and beginning repairs, which could take up to two months, officials said Friday.

Sidewalks are open for pedestrian access.

Public Works department spokesperson Lisa Hiebert said further updates will be announced as crews gather information.

Kyeland Jackson

St. Paul police reporter

Kyeland Jackson is the St. Paul public safety reporter for the Star Tribune.

