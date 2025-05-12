Tariff jitters trigger price cuts for some new houses in the Twin Cities

Twin Cities homebuilders are bracing for the sting of tariffs on lumber and other materials at a time when new construction sales are on the rise, defying a national slump.
Those homebuilders offering steep discounts helped boost March sales in the area by 2.2% from the same time last year. That’s the biggest gain of any of the 90 major metros measured and one of only four to see a sales increase, according to data research firm Zonda.
Yet those in the industry expect tariffs will make new houses more expensive, which could erase the recent bump. The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) said tariffs could increase the average cost of a home by at least $10,900.
“The direct impact is really uncertain right now,” said Dan Fulton, senior vice president at Zonda.
Fulton added home prices nationwide have remained stable as relatively low inventory has helped offset slowing demand.
In the Twin Cities metro, homebuilders are digging more foundations than they have in several months. But the total number of new houses and apartments slated for construction is down by more than half compared with three years ago. Builders are offering a variety of price discounts and financing incentives as a way to offset higher mortgage rates.
Last month, Twin Cities-area builders pulled 608 single-family permits, 12% more than last year, according to a monthly report from trade group Housing First Minnesota, which represents builders in the state. Multifamily construction, mostly market-rate rentals, was also up after several months of declines.
James Vagle, CEO of Housing First, said an exceptionally busy Parade of Homes spring preview, which ended April 6, has emboldened builders.