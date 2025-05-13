Live updates: Up 2-1, Wolves battle Warriors in Game 4 of Western Conference semifinals

Come Monday night in San Francisco, the Timberwolves will be presented with a rare opportunity.
Up 2-1 in the Western Conference semifinals against the Warriors, they can put the metaphorical “nail in the coffin” with a victory. They’d be one win away from advancing to the Western Conference finals for the second consecutive season and would have three opportunities to do so.
However, a loss changes everything.
Not only would the Wolves lose momentum in a series they’ve taken over, but that would force a Game 6 on Sunday (Game 5 is set for Wednesday at Target Center) in San Francisco. Not only that, but the return of All-NBA guard Steph Curry to the Warriors becomes much more likely after he’s been out since suffering a left hamstring strain in the second quarter of Game 1 last Tuesday.
That makes Monday night’s showdown in the Bay Area that much more important. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. and will be on ESPN.
Minnesota was a team that really struggled in the clutch during the regular season but has completely flipped that narrative during the playoffs. The Wolves are the best team in the clutch during the postseason, led largely by Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle.
Whether they stomp on the throat of the Warriors or breathe life back into them, Monday night will tell a lot.
