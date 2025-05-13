That flipped in the third. Jaden McDaniels spurred the defense, as he got to the glass for seven of his team-high 13 rebounds. The Wolves got out in transition and beat the Warriors’ zone defense, which had slowed them in the second quarter. They went on a 17-0 run and were able to cruise from there despite a messy fourth quarter in which they committed 13 turnovers. They also played around uncharacteristic Edwards foul trouble late in the third quarter and early in the fourth after he picked up his fifth foul. But he had done enough damage in the third.