SAN FRANCISCO – With the Timberwolves down two at halftime of Game 4, coach Chris Finch told his team “we’re playing like we already won the series,” according to Anthony Edwards.
“I didn’t really like that,” Edwards said.
It wasn’t that Edwards disliked Finch’s words, because Finch was right, but Edwards joined Finch in his displeasure over how he and the team were playing.
According to Finch, Edwards was “one of the most vocal” players in the halftime locker room. They weren’t the only ones speaking up, but as Finch said, Edwards’ blunt words “set the tone.”
“I told them we only got two wins. I never seen a series end 2-1,” Edwards said. “We got to take two more wins, and right now we playing like we got four wins. We playing like they gonna lay down. … If we would’ve kept playing like that, we would’ve lost tonight."
The whole team responded in an impressive third quarter, one of the only times all series the Wolves put it all together on both ends of the floor. That third quarter boosted them to a 117-110 victory over the Stephen Curry-less Warriors. The Wolves now lead the series 3-1 and can advance to the Western Conference finals for the second consecutive season with a victory Wednesday night at Target Center in Game 5. They have their response out of that halftime to thank.
“It was extremely vocal,” Julius Randle said. “We were just talking about what we need to do better. I don’t think it was like any panic or tension. It was who we are as a team.”
The Wolves beat the Warriors 39-17 in that third quarter, the highest positive point differential for the Wolves in any quarter in their postseason history. Edwards scored 16 points on 6-for-8 shooting. He buried three three-pointers, and the Wolves transformed back into the tough defensive unit they knew they could be after slacking in several areas during the first half — namely containing the ball and rebounding.