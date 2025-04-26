Anthony Edwards took one second to consider his answer in explaining how a Timberwolves team that too often struggled in clutch situations this season put together a precise, clinical, almost perfect final five minutes on a night full of intense basketball.
“I got two words for you,” he said. “Jaden McDaniels.”
In a playoff series highlighted by its star power, the quiet guy with long limbs is proving to be the swing vote in whether the Wolves win or lose.
When McDaniels provides an offensive burst along with his usual defensive toughness, the Wolves have won, as was the case again in Games 3.
McDaniels smothered an ailing Luka Doncic on one end of the floor and led the Wolves with 30 points on the other end as the Wolves sprinted away for a 116-104 win over the Los Angeles Lakers to take a 2-1 series lead in the first-round NBA playoff series.
Fans who paid big bucks for entry to Target Center got their money’s worth with this one. LeBron James turned back the clock with 38 points, but the Wolves sealed the deal with a flurry of three-pointers in their final push. It was a wild, tense, raucous affair.
McDaniels’ performance stood out amid all the frenzy. He added a punctuation with a corner three-pointer with 39 seconds left for the game’s final points.
“He’s a monster,” Wolves coach Chris Finch said.