SAN FRANCISCO – He got that look in his eye, the look of someone about to do damage, like a starving man who lays eyes on a T-bone.
Timberwolves players have seen it plenty of times before from Anthony Edwards.
“As a basketball fan, it’s fun,” Nickeil Alexander-Walker said. “And as a competitor it’s fun because he’s on your team.”
Said Jaden McDaniels: “At that moment, I’m a fan like y’all. I’m watching him kill.”
Edwards went into seek-and-destroy mode in the third quarter Monday night to put the Golden State Warriors on the brink of elimination. Frustrated with himself and his team at halftime, Edwards levitated to that special place where nothing and no one can disrupt his flow.
Edwards nearly outscored the Warriors by himself with a barrage that ignited a 117-110 win and might have served as a knockout punch for the series with the Wolves returning home with a 3-1 lead.
“Anthony Edwards does what Anthony Edwards does,” Alexander-Walker said.
It was ruthless. Edwards scored 16 points, including three three-pointers, as the Wolves outscored the Warriors 39-17 in the quarter, setting a team postseason record for largest positive point differential in any quarter.