Twin Cities Suburbs

Two found dead in Mounds View home

Police said both people had been shot.

By Nicole Norfleet

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 13, 2025 at 2:08AM

Two people were found dead from gunshot wounds in a home in Mounds View over the weekend.

On Sunday at about 8 p.m., Mounds View police were called to the 5200 block of Greenwood Drive for a welfare check, according to a news release by the department.

When officers arrived, they could see an injured individual with signs of trauma on the floor inside the home. After forcing open the door, police determined that person and another individual had died from apparent gunshot wounds.

A handgun was also found at the scene. Based on preliminary information, investigators believe the public is not in danger.

The identities of the dead will be released after the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s office completes their autopsies and their families are notified. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the investigation.

about the writer

about the writer

Nicole Norfleet

Night Editor

Nicole is one of the team leaders of the Today desk and typically works as the night editor. Previously, she worked as a business reporter covering beats like the retail industry and commercial real estate. In 2022, she and Jeffrey Meitrodt were named Pulitzer Prize investigative reporting finalists for their "Unsettled" series.

See Moreicon

More from Twin Cities Suburbs

See More

Twin Cities Suburbs

Chaska police find body of man who went missing during bike ride

The death is not considered suspicious.

Twin Cities Suburbs

Two found dead in Mounds View home

Duluth

Canoeist whose body was found in Boundary Waters ID’d as Twin Cities man