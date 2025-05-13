Two found dead in Mounds View home

Two people were found dead from gunshot wounds in a home in Mounds View over the weekend.
On Sunday at about 8 p.m., Mounds View police were called to the 5200 block of Greenwood Drive for a welfare check, according to a news release by the department.
When officers arrived, they could see an injured individual with signs of trauma on the floor inside the home. After forcing open the door, police determined that person and another individual had died from apparent gunshot wounds.
A handgun was also found at the scene. Based on preliminary information, investigators believe the public is not in danger.
The identities of the dead will be released after the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s office completes their autopsies and their families are notified. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the investigation.