Chaska police find body of man who went missing during bike ride

Chaska police on Sunday located the body of a man who went missing during a bike ride with a friend.
The man’s friend told investigators that the two were separated while riding along the Minnesota River Bluffs LRT Regional Trail. He said he last saw the friend as they passed through Shakopee, police said in a statement. He was reported missing at 6 p.m. Sunday.
Officers found the man’s bicycle off the trail near Stoughton Avenue in Chaska. Law enforcement used police drones, all-terrain vehicles from the Carver County Sheriff’s Office and a Minnesota State Patrol helicopter to find the body, which was eventually discovered in a wooded area not far from the bicycle.
Police said the death was not considered suspicious.
The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy on the body, police said.