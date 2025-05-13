Twin Cities Suburbs

Chaska police find body of man who went missing during bike ride

The death is not considered suspicious.

By Elliot Hughes

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 13, 2025 at 2:15AM

Chaska police on Sunday located the body of a man who went missing during a bike ride with a friend.

The man’s friend told investigators that the two were separated while riding along the Minnesota River Bluffs LRT Regional Trail. He said he last saw the friend as they passed through Shakopee, police said in a statement. He was reported missing at 6 p.m. Sunday.

Officers found the man’s bicycle off the trail near Stoughton Avenue in Chaska. Law enforcement used police drones, all-terrain vehicles from the Carver County Sheriff’s Office and a Minnesota State Patrol helicopter to find the body, which was eventually discovered in a wooded area not far from the bicycle.

Police said the death was not considered suspicious.

The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy on the body, police said.

about the writer

about the writer

Elliot Hughes

Reporter

Elliot Hughes is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune.

See More

