Meteorologist Wren Clair lands new job at KARE-TV

Former KSTP TV meteorologist Wren Clair has a new home at Twin Cities television station KARE 11.
“We’re excited to have Wren join the team of talented meteorologists at KARE 11,” said Doug Wieder, station president and general manager. “Her expertise in weather forecasting and commitment to viewers aligns perfectly with our station’s mission.”
Clair will join KARE 11 on May 19. It was not immediately clear when she may appear on the air, said news director Stacey Nogy.
Clair was a viewer favorite during her tenure at KSTP, where she worked for nearly seven years. In 2020, the Hopkins native was promoted to the prime slot of evening meteorologist for the station’s 5, 6 and 10 p.m. newscasts after longtime weatherman Dave Dahl retired.
Clair delivered her final forecast at KSTP in February. No reason was given for her departure. She previously worked at stations in Wisconsin and Boston.