News & Politics

Meteorologist Wren Clair lands new job at KARE-TV

Clair left KSTP in February. She had worked at the station since 2018.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 12, 2025 at 4:43PM
KSTP's "Nightcast" team (from left): meteorologist Wren Clair and anchors Kevin Doran and Lindsey Brown.
KSTP's "Nightcast" team, from left, are meteorologist Wren Clair and anchors Kevin Doran and Lindsey Brown. (The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Former KSTP TV meteorologist Wren Clair has a new home at Twin Cities television station KARE 11.

“We’re excited to have Wren join the team of talented meteorologists at KARE 11,” said Doug Wieder, station president and general manager. “Her expertise in weather forecasting and commitment to viewers aligns perfectly with our station’s mission.”

Clair will join KARE 11 on May 19. It was not immediately clear when she may appear on the air, said news director Stacey Nogy.

Clair was a viewer favorite during her tenure at KSTP, where she worked for nearly seven years. In 2020, the Hopkins native was promoted to the prime slot of evening meteorologist for the station’s 5, 6 and 10 p.m. newscasts after longtime weatherman Dave Dahl retired.

Clair delivered her final forecast at KSTP in February. No reason was given for her departure. She previously worked at stations in Wisconsin and Boston.

about the writer

about the writer

Tim Harlow

Reporter

Tim Harlow covers traffic and transportation issues in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and likes to get out of the office, even during rush hour. He also covers the suburbs in northern Hennepin and all of Anoka counties, plus breaking news and weather.

See Moreicon

More from News & Politics

See More

Minneapolis

Minneapolis council to consider new 2% fee on hotel rooms to boost tourism

card image

About $6 million would be generated to market Minneapolis, hold events and train and develop the hospitality workforce

Minneapolis

White House blasts Twin Cities as ‘sanctuary jurisdictions’ after immigrant’s fatal crash

card image

News & Politics

Meteorologist Wren Clair lands new job at KARE-TV

KSTP's "Nightcast" team (from left): meteorologist Wren Clair and anchors Kevin Doran and Lindsey Brown.