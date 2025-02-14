KSTP-TV views will no longer see meteorologist Wren Clair talking about cold fronts and heat waves.
Meteorologist Wren Clair has left KSTP-TV
She delivered her last forecast on Wednesday.
Clair delivered her final forecast on Wednesday before leaving Channel 5. No reason was given for her departure.
“Wren Clair is no longer employed by KSTP-TV,” said Channel 5 News Director Kirk Varner. “We wish her the best with her next opportunity.”
Varner said he could not comment on personnel matters.
Clair joined the Twin Cities TV station in 2018. She previously worked at stations in Wisconsin and in Boston before coming to KSTP.
In 2020, the Hopkins native was promoted to the prime slot of evening meteorologist for the station’s 5, 6 and 10 p.m. newscasts after longtime weatherman Dave Dahl retired.
Clair quickly became a viewer favorite
“Wren Clair was 1 of the best weather forecasters in the Twin Cities,” Peg Wiggins wrote on Facebook. “And she was the main reason I would tune in to KSTP.”
Clair earned a meteorology degree from Mississippi State University, degrees in chemistry and anthropology from the University of Minnesota and a master’s degree in environmental science and policy from Johns Hopkins University.
Clair’s biography is no longer listed on KSTP’s website.
Her departure leaves the station with four meteorologists: Ken Barlow, Jonathan Yuhas, Matt Sewre and Chris Reece.
Efforts to reach Clair were unsuccessful.