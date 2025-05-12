Asian shares advance as details awaited on progress in China-US trade talks

HONG KONG — Asian shares advanced Monday after two days of trade talks between China and the U.S. made what the U.S. side said was '' substantial progress.''
U.S. futures and oil prices advanced.
Officials said a joint statement would be issued later Monday following the trade talks in Geneva over the weekend. Investors are also watching for developments in other flashpoints including clashes between India and Pakistan, the war in Ukraine and conflict in the Middle East.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng gave up early gains to trade up 0.6% at 23,009.64, while the Shanghai Composite Index picked up 0.4% to 3,355.54.
Chinese EV battery maker CATL, or Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd., said in a prospectus filed with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange that it plans to raise nearly $4 billion in a share listing.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said there was ''substantial progress'' in the weekend sessions but offered scant information on exactly what negotiations entailed.
Separarely, Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng said both sides had agreed to ''establishing a consultation mechanism'' for further discussions on trade and economic issues.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 added less than 0.1% to 37,519.80, while the Kospi in Seoul gained 0.5% to 2589.30.