Asian shares advance as details awaited on progress in China-US trade talks

On Friday, U.S. stocks drifted, with the S&P 500 edging 0.1% lower to 5,659.91. It finished the week with a modest dip of 0.5%. It was the first week in seven where the index at the heart of many 401(k) accounts moved by less than 1.5%, after careening on fears about President Donald Trump's trade war and hopes that he'll relent on some of his tariffs.