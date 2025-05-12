St. Paul

Driver, possibly drunk, races through Twin Cities red light and kills another motorist, police say

The victim’s SUV came to rest about 40 yards from the point of impact, police said.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 12, 2025 at 12:41PM
St. Paul Police Department (St. Paul Police Department)

A driver suspected of being under the influence of alcohol sped through a red light at a St. Paul intersection, hit an SUV and killed the other motorist, officials said Monday.

The collision occurred about 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Arlington Avenue W. and Dale St. N., police said.

A police statement read that a man was driving his car west on Arlington “at a high rate of speed and ran a red light at Dale” where it struck an SUV heading south on Dale.

The man’s SUV came to rest about 40 yards from the point of impact, police said.

The SUV’s driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Emergency medical responders took the car’s driver to Regions Hospital with apparent noncritical injuries, police said.

Alcohol use by the car’s driver is believed to have played a role in the crash, the police statement noted.

