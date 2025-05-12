St. Paul’s ‘chicken lady’ faces legal trouble as birds come flocking in

Chicken owners from across the Twin Cities have been known to dump fowl on Miranda Meyer‘s St. Paul doorstep in the middle of the night.
Outside her house on Hatch Avenue — yes, St. Paul’s “chicken lady” lives on Hatch Avenue — neighbors stop and watch the birds strut toward feed scattered near Meyer‘s black hearse. Hens like Sweet Pea, found half-frozen in a bush, ruffle their feathers in a white coop. Meyer‘s rooster, Jimothy Dean Scrambles, perches on a fence and crows.
Minneapolis animal control officials call Meyer, 32, to rehome abandoned chickens. But in her home city, St. Paul animal control has issued citations against her flock, exposing her to legal trouble even as she pursues work she considers to be within her rights as a tribal member.
Meyer is worried that the fowl troubles will worsen this year.
“We‘re taking hundreds of birds every summer, and it’s only getting bigger and bigger,” Meyer said. “There‘s so many people who are going into this blind thinking, ‘I just want free eggs.’”
When passions hatch
Meyer started work in what she called the “the death industry” at 15. After more than a decade of cleaning crime scenes and preparing burials, dealing with death and silence weighed on her.
“It makes you feel not human because then you can‘t connect with other people,” Meyer said.
But Meyer always felt she could connect with animals, and she said the Standing Rock protests a few years ago inspired a change.