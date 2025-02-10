With egg prices soaring, how to find affordable cartons or alternatives

An imbalance between supply and demand is primarily driving spikes in poultry product prices. Egg supplies remain tight thanks to a rise in the number of commercial and backyard flocks bird flu has affected. Previous price spikes occurred in 2015 and 2022, again related to bird flu outbreaks. But prices have risen more in the past year (up about $1.63 from December 2023 to December 2024) than they did in the year leading up to the 2015 peak (99 cents from September 2014 to September 2015).