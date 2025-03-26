After record high egg prices, Twin Cities residents race to buy backyard chickens

Chicks have been flying off the shelves — figuratively, of course.
After a recent nationwide spike in egg prices, local agriculture stores have seen a surge in demand for chickens as Twin Cities residents rush to establish their own backyard coops.
Last Friday morning, around 100 customers hoping to buy baby chicks lined up outside of Anoka Ramsey Farm & Garden beginning at 6 a.m. — three hours before the store’s opening.
Within two hours of letting customers in, 1,000 chickens were sold.
Tom Tidrick, owner of Anoka Ramsey Farm & Garden, said he’s never seen a year like this in his 45 years of business. This has been the feed and supply store’s biggest year selling chickens, which Tidrick said he thought was partly due to the bird flu and the resulting nationwide egg shortage.
“Part of it is the increase in the interest in backyard chickens, I believe, and then the other half is probably the egg shortage,” Tidrick said. “You get a shortage in the stores, people begin to panic and then they want their own eggs.”
A backyard boom
Since the beginning of the year, egg prices have soared due to the widespread bird flu outbreak that has infected millions of egg-laying chickens. In February, wholesale prices of large white eggs rose to $8.42 per dozen in the Midwest, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The high prices pushed Keys Cafe & Bakery restaurants across the Twin Cities to add a temporary 50-cent surcharge for each egg and have forced consumers to look for ways to cut grocery costs.
However, recent data from the Department of Agriculture indicates a decrease in egg prices, noting the Midwest wholesale price for large white eggs is now $5.07 per dozen.