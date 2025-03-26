After record high egg prices, Twin Cities residents race to buy backyard chickens

Since the beginning of the year, egg prices have soared due to the widespread bird flu outbreak that has infected millions of egg-laying chickens. In February, wholesale prices of large white eggs rose to $8.42 per dozen in the Midwest, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The high prices pushed Keys Cafe & Bakery restaurants across the Twin Cities to add a temporary 50-cent surcharge for each egg and have forced consumers to look for ways to cut grocery costs.