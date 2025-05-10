Minnesota Wild roster breakdown: Who stays and who goes from a crowded roster?

The Wild have a chance to make a splash in free agency this offseason now that they’ve paid off the most expensive years of the Zach Parise and Ryan Suter buyouts. But they’ll have to make decisions on their current lineup, too.
Minnesota Star Tribune NHL beat writer Sarah McLellan analyzes the team’s roster and forecasts what’s ahead for each player:
ZACH BOGOSIAN
Defense (age 34)
Skating in all but one game, Bogosian took on more minutes when the Wild were hurt.
Contract: Signed through 2025-26.
2025-26 outlook: With the Wild blue line getting younger, Bogosian could find himself in more of a support role.
MATT BOLDY