Wild

Minnesota Wild roster breakdown: Who stays and who goes from a crowded roster?

The team has money to spend in free agency, so tough decisions will be made about which players to bring back in 2025-26.

By Sarah McLellan

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 10, 2025 at 5:00PM
The Wild's season ended on May 1 when they were eliminated from the Stanley Cup playoffs by the Vegas Golden Knights. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Wild have a chance to make a splash in free agency this offseason now that they’ve paid off the most expensive years of the Zach Parise and Ryan Suter buyouts. But they’ll have to make decisions on their current lineup, too.

Minnesota Star Tribune NHL beat writer Sarah McLellan analyzes the team’s roster and forecasts what’s ahead for each player:

ZACH BOGOSIAN

Defense (age 34)

Skating in all but one game, Bogosian took on more minutes when the Wild were hurt.

Contract: Signed through 2025-26.

2025-26 outlook: With the Wild blue line getting younger, Bogosian could find himself in more of a support role.

MATT BOLDY

Right wing (age 24)

Injuries to Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek put more pressure on Boldy to lead the offense, and despite a few dry spells, he had a knack for big goals: Only two NHLers had more game-winners than his 10.

Contract: Signed through 2029-30.

2025-26 outlook: Boldy impressed in the playoffs, and if he can continue to be clutch, he’ll fast-track his rise as a star.

TRAVIS BOYD

Center (age 31)

The Hopkins native spent most of the season in the minors, getting called up to appear in only three games with the Wild.

Contract: Free agent.

2025-26 outlook: Even with all the injuries to their forwards, the Wild rarely relied on Boyd, which suggests his stint will be a one-off.

JUSTIN BRAZEAU

Right wing (age 27)

Acquired from Boston for forwards Marat Khusnutdinov and Jakub Lauko, Brazeau joined the fourth line and chipped in one goal.

Contract: Free agent.

2025-26 outlook: Brazeau was more effective in the playoffs, assisting on two goals, but that might not be enough to secure a new contract with the Wild.

JONAS BRODIN

Defense (age 31)

A blocked shot mishap kept Brodin on the mend for almost all of January, one of a handful of injuries to knock him out of the lineup.

Contract: Signed through 2027-28.

2025-26 outlook: Staying healthy would go a long way in stabilizing the Wild because Brodin’s smart style fits the team’s scheme to a T.

ZEEV BUIUM

Defense (age 19)

After leading the University of Denver back to the Frozen Four but falling short of another national title, the Hobey Baker Award finalist signed with the Wild to turn pro and made his NHL debut in Game 1 of the playoffs.

Contract: Entry level.

2025-26 outlook: His arrival wasn’t mistake-free, but Buium’s potential was undeniable in the four games he logged — particularly as power play quarterback, which is how Buium picked up his first NHL point (an assist on a Kaprizov goal).

DECLAN CHISHOLM

Defense (age 25)

Better suited to the top four than the bottom pairing, Chisholm was boxed out come playoff time and watched all six games vs. Vegas.

Contract: Restricted free agent.

2025-26 outlook: The Wild will have to make Chisholm a qualifying offer to hold on to his rights; otherwise, he can become a free agent and sign elsewhere.

CAMERON CROTTY

Defense (age 26)

With captain Jared Spurgeon and Jake Middleton unavailable, Crotty made his Wild debut in the second-to-last game of the regular season.

Contract: Free agent.

2025-26 outlook: Like on their NHL roster, the Wild are trending younger in Iowa on defense, so they could move on from Crotty.

JOEL ERIKSSON EK

Center (age 28)

His multiple absences because of injury stung the Wild, especially the six weeks he missed in the second half.

Contract: Signed through 2028-29.

2025-26 outlook: Management wants to improve the center-ice position to help out Eriksson Ek, who is the Wild’s most indispensable forward.

BROCK FABER

Defense (age 22)

This was a solid sophomore return for Faber, who shined at the 4 Nations Face-Off and averaged the fourth-highest ice time in the NHL (25 minutes, 32 seconds) while sitting out only four games because of a concussion.

Contract: Signed through 2032-33.

2025-26 outlook: Now that he’s beginning his eight-year, $68 million contract, Faber believes he’ll be expected to be more of a difference-maker, and he relishes the opportunity.

MARC-ANDRE FLEURY

Goalie (age 40)

His 21st season had some memorable highlights, and he’ll always be everyone’s favorite teammate. Is a finalist for the Masterton Trophy.

2025-26 outlook: Might work for the Wild in some capacity.

MARCUS FOLIGNO

Left wing (age 33)

He didn’t set any career highs in production, but Foligno’s impact was vital: His defensive awareness and offensive-zone pressure were instrumental for the Wild, especially in the playoffs when he scored three goals.

Contract: Signed through 2027-28.

2025-26 outlook: Foligno felt he played the best hockey of his life in the playoffs and since he’s going into the offseason healthy, he can certainly resurrect that power-forward style next season.

FREDERICK GAUDREAU

Center (age 32)

None of the Wild’s forwards had a better bounce-back season than Gaudreau, who scored 18 goals after finishing with five in 2023-24.

Contract: Signed through 2027-28.

2025-26 outlook: The offense he’s capable of contributing, plus Gaudreau’s versatility (he can also play wing), make him a useful option for the Wild.

BRENDAN GAUNCE

Center (age 31)

Between the NHL and American Hockey League, Gaunce played barely half a season since the Wild regularly had him with them as an extra forward.

Contract: Signed through 2025-26.

2025-26 outlook: A healthier Wild team means more action for Gaunce with Iowa.

FILIP GUSTAVSSON

Goalie (age 26)

Much of the credit for the Wild’s competitiveness while being ravaged by injuries goes to Gustavsson; he rebounded from a down season to earn a career-best 31 wins.

Contract: Signed through 2025-26.

2025-26 outlook: With Marc-Andre Fleury retired, Gustavsson will be the veteran in net to young backup Jesper Wallstedt.

RYAN HARTMAN

Center (age 30)

An eight-game suspension for roughing was a turning point for Hartman, as he went from an up-and-down start to being a reliable factor late in the season.

Contract: Signed through 2026-27.

2025-26 outlook: Hartman was one of the Wild’s best forwards in the playoffs because he scored goals while agitating the Golden Knights without sacrificing his discipline, and that should serve as the blueprint for him to have success in the future.

VINNIE HINOSTROZA

Right wing (age 31)

Added off waivers from Nashville, Hinostroza made an early impression by going to the front of the net.

Contract: Signed through 2025-26.

2025-26 outlook: In the playoffs, Hinostroza was a healthy scratch for five games, but he still bolsters the Wild’s depth.

DAVID JIRICEK

Defense (age 21)

Jiricek went from having a diminished role with Columbus to getting traded to the Wild, where he also didn’t play much before suffering a season-ending lacerated spleen.

Contract: Signed through 2025-26.

2025-26 outlook: The Wild traded four draft picks, including their first-round selection at this year’s draft, to acquire the 2022 first-rounder, who will get a chance to establish himself on the Wild defense.

MARCUS JOHANSSON

Left wing (34)

Back in the top six forward group, Johansson had 11 goals for a second straight season.

Contract: Free agent.

2025-26 outlook: Although Johansson turned in quality minutes down the stretch, the Wild are looking to tweak their offense and could devote more of their money to that priority.

BEN JONES

Center (age 26)

Jones entered the season with only two games of NHL experience but exited with 28 after the Wild promoted him from the minors amid all their injuries.

Contract: Signed through 2025-26.

2025-26 outlook: A call-up possibility when the Wild are shorthanded.

KIRILL KAPRIZOV

Left wing (age 28)

A lower-body injury that required surgery wrecked Kaprizov’s MVP chances and sidelined the superstar for half a season before the playoffs.

Contract: Signed through 2025-26.

2025-26 outlook: Almost as intriguing as how Kaprizov will perform on the ice during a fresh start is whether he’ll do so with a new contract on the books; he can sign an extension as soon as July 1 or test free agency next summer.

JON MERRILL

Defense (age 33)

Because of how hurt the Wild were, Merrill was one of their most utilized defenders.

Contract: Free agent.

2025-26 outlook: Considering the regulars under contract and the young players in the mix, Merrill’s tenure with the Wild could end after four seasons.

JAKE MIDDLETON

Defense (age 29)

During an uptick in responsibility, Middleton responded by scoring a career-high eight goals and staying steady in his own end.

Contract: Signed through 2028-29.

2025-26 outlook: His four-year, $17.4 million contract solidifies his spot in the Wild’s core.

MICHAEL MILNE

Left wing (age 22)

Aside from making his NHL debut on Nov. 16 vs. Dallas, Milne tallied 15 goals in the AHL.

Contract: Restricted free agent.

2025-26 outlook: Recovering from labrum surgery, he’ll need a new deal to rejoin Iowa.

GUSTAV NYQUIST

Right wing (age 35)

Nyquist’s reunion with the Wild will be remembered by him going offside in Game 5 against Vegas to overturn a late go-ahead goal.

Contract: Free agent.

2025-26 outlook: While Nyquist would like to stay, the Wild might feel differently since he had only two goals after a trade from Nashville.

LIAM OHGREN

Left wing (age 21)

After making the Wild out of training camp, Ohgren went on to be a go-to scorer for Iowa while getting the occasional nod to the NHL.

Contract: Entry level.

2025-26 outlook: With each call-up, Ohgren looked more polished, and that should prepare him for a full-time gig.

MARCO ROSSI

Center (age 23)

At the start of the season, Rossi was the Wild’s top center, but he was on the fourth line in the playoffs.

Contract: Restricted free agent.

2025-26 outlook: Where Rossi plays is unclear — and not just in terms of the lineup; he could be traded if the Wild don’t see a fit and/or he and the team can’t agree on a contract.

DEVIN SHORE

Center (age 30)

A two-way signing last summer, Shore got playing time because of injuries, but had only one goal in 55 games.

Contract: Free agent.

2025-26 outlook: He made a case to stick around as depth insurance.

JARED SPURGEON

Defense (age 35)

Lingering hip and back issues limited Spurgeon early on, but he overcame that and a midseason injury to regain his form as a reliable defender.

Contract: Signed through 2026-27.

2025-26 outlook: The longest-tenured player on the Wild, Spurgeon’s ability to click with different partners is an asset.

YAKOV TRENIN

Left wing (age 28)

In his Wild debut after being the team’s prized free-agent pickup, Trenin showed flashes of the gritty forechecker the Wild brought him in to be — like in the playoffs.

Contract: Signed through 2027-28.

2025-26 outlook: Year 2 should be more consistent for Trenin if he picks up where he left off.

JESPER WALLSTEDT

Goalie (age 22)

Being the Wild’s third goalie never panned out: The salary-cap pinch sent Wallstedt to the minors except for two games, and with Iowa, he struggled.

Contract: Signed through 2026-27.

2025-26 outlook: The time has arrived for Wallstedt to seize his NHL opportunity as Gustavsson’s backup.

MATS ZUCCARELLO

Right wing (age 37)

His fast start was slowed by injury, but Zuccarello was still important for the Wild despite playing on a different line from Kaprizov again.

Contract: Signed through 2025-26.

2025-26 outlook: This could be Zuccarello’s final season; he’s undecided if he’ll keep playing after his contract is up.

