“It’s so easy to just get so down on yourself, and it’s just a black hole of thoughts that don’t help,” said defenseman Brock Faber, who admitted to being starstruck by Fleury at the beginning. “Flower, however, is one of the hardest human beings in the world on himself. He holds himself to such a high standard, but he’ll never not have a smile on his face and treat his teammates with love and respect.”