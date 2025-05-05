The reality that he’s retired didn’t dawn on Marc-Andre Fleury during one last curtain call at Xcel Energy Center after the Wild were eliminated from the playoffs to officially end the goaltender’s NHL career.
He waved to the crowd Thursday night and then ducked off ice, Fleury not wanting to get emotional and prolong his final farewell after a season full of goodbyes.
On the drive home, he thought about how lucky he was to play so long and to make his childhood dream come true.
But a few days later, as the Wild were back in St. Paul to wrap up the season, Fleury still couldn’t believe he was done.
He’s worried it will take months to sink in, until September when training camp starts.
Not for him, though. Not anymore.
“Still a little unbelievable that it’s over,” Fleury said Monday. “Twenty-some years went by so quick, right? I love my teammates. I love my team here, too. I thought the guys played so well in the playoffs and gave a good run. Vegas is one of the best teams in the league, and we all believed we could come back and have a chance there.
“You know it’s coming, right? I knew it’s coming, but it’s still sad when it happens for real.”