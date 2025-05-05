Wild goalie Filip Gustavsson, after Marc-Andre Fleury’s retirement, will enter ‘more of a rivalry’ again

He rebounded from a down 2023-24 to go 31-19-6 with a .914 save percentage, 2.56 goals-against average and five shutouts, and that steadiness spilled over into the playoffs: Only once, in Game 4 vs. Vegas, did Gustavsson surrender more than three goals, and he finished the best-of-seven series with a better save percentage (.914) and goals-against average (2.71) than the Golden Knights’ Adin Hill despite Vegas winning three in a row (twice in overtime and then by a goal) to eliminate the Wild in Game 6.