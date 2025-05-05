Wild goalie Filip Gustavsson, after Marc-Andre Fleury’s retirement, will enter ‘more of a rivalry’ again

When he started his pro career in Sweden as a teenager, Filip Gustavsson teamed up with a more experienced goaltender.
“An older guy that was kind of on his way out,” Gustavsson recalled. “He wants the new guys to come up and help the team win.”
That was the only time Gustavsson’s dynamic with the other goalie he worked alongside was more camaraderie than competition … until he joined Marc-Andre Fleury on the Wild.
“Usually, you have more of a rivalry between goalies because only one guy can play,” Gustavsson said. “It felt like he was very happy when I played and vice versa a little bit more, and that’s something that’s very rare. I’m trying to get into this league and be more established all the time. He was on his way out a little bit.
“So, that’s gonna be a change for next year. It’s going to be more of a rivalry again.”
Fleury retiring will also anoint Gustavsson, 26, as the veteran on staff, to up-and-comer Jesper Wallstedt, but Gustavsson’s status as the starter became solidified by his bounce-back season.
“I’m happy I was able to start playing easier again,” Gustavsson said. “Last year it felt like I tried too hard. I did some weird save selections and a few things like that. I had some games that I would play bad for a little more.
“Now it’s more like less dwelling this year and just straight into the next game. It felt like most of the games I gave the team a chance to win, and that is what it’s about.”