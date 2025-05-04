Marco Rossi started the season as the Wild‘s top center and finished it as a fourth-liner, a change in responsibilities that has the 23-year-old forward unsure of what his role with the team is going into the future.
“I don’t know,” Rossi said. “We’ll see.”
Rossi addressed his situation Sunday at Xcel Energy Center, where the Wild debriefed after being eliminated from the playoffs Thursday by Vegas in six games.
He called his meeting a “good talk” with both sides being honest.
After being one of only three Wild players to appear in all 82 games, a run in which he centered Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello early on before injuries forced the Wild to juggle their lineup, Rossi set career highs in goals (24), assists (36) and points (60) as a top-six forward — which is what Rossi considers himself.
“Anyone who knows me, it’s always going up,” he said, “and I always improve and especially with my work ethic. So, I’ve no doubt.”
But when the playoffs began, Rossi was on the third line before getting shifted to the fourth. Rossi was disappointed by the demotion but said that he has to respect it. After the switch, he scored twice, in Games 3 and 4, during his first Stanley Cup playoffs.
“He’s got some real bright years coming,” Zuccarello said, “and he’s going to be a huge part of this team or whatever team he’s going to be [on] in the future.”