When he watched the Wild while on the mend, Joel Eriksson Ek didn’t scream at the TV or squirm with nerves.
He just sat there.
“You can’t really control anything,” he said. “Just try to learn, get the time to maybe just watch different things that you maybe think about in a game.”
Now that the lower-body injury that sidelined him for six weeks has healed and Eriksson Ek feels like himself again, the center is no longer an idle onlooker.
In fact, no one on the Wild will have more on their plate when their first-round playoff series vs. the Vegas Golden Knights starts Sunday night, and that’s right up Eriksson Ek’s alley.
“He has a lot of responsibility and a big role,” coach John Hynes said. “But that’s who he is. He’s shown that he thrives in those environments.”
This is nothing new for Eriksson Ek, the third longest-tenured player on the Wild going into his seventh postseason.
In the regular season, he centers the top line, stands in front of the net on the power play, kills penalties and hovers over the faceoff dot. All those contributions get magnified in a best-of-seven series, especially if the 6-foot-3, 207-pound Eriksson Ek goes head-to-head against Vegas’ best player, Jack Eichel.