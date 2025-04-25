Neal: Diminutive Minnesota Wild center Marco Rossi is easy to root for

Marco Rossi is participating in the Stanley Cup playoffs for the first time. His first game will be remembered for be being the one that got him dropped to the fourth line.
He had one shot in 12 minutes of ice time in that game.
“You know, it’s playoffs,” Rossi said. “I can’t care less about anything. You know you want to win as a team, and doesn’t matter what a coach puts me, you want to be the best out there and try to have the team to win.”
His words, on Thursday, were backed up by his deeds in the third postseason game of his career.
Playing between Yakov Trenin and Justin Brazeau, Rossi was part of a line was the embodiment of a team looking to feast off the forecheck in this series. Rossi came through with a goal on four shots, an assist and a hit over 10 minutes of ice time during the Wild’s 5-2 victory over Las Vegas at Xcel Energy Center.
The Wild have turned this series on its head against the heavily favored Golden Knights and lead 2-1. Brazeau had eight hits and Trenin added one.
The forecheck led to Rossi’s goal that gave the Wild a 2-0 lead in the first period. Las Vegas goaltender Adin Hill, with the puck behind the net, attempted a wall pass it to Brayden McNabb but it got past him. Brazeau claimed it and passed to Trenin, who was behind the net. Rossi spotted his chance in front of goal.
“We’ve been talking about that,” Rossi said. “Like the high slot area might be there. And, like I said, great pass.”