During the regular season, Vegas’ top line of Jack Eichel centering Mark Stone and Ivan Barbashev combined to produce 70 goals and 142 assists while amassing 475 shots on goal for a Golden Knights team that won the Pacific Division and earned the No. 2 seed in the NHL’s Western Conference.
Through the opening two games in a first-round playoff series against the Wild, that trio’s total was zero goals, zero assists, only nine shots on goal and a plus/minus rating of minus-7. That was a big reason why Minnesota and Vegas were tied 1-1 entering Game 3 at Xcel Energy Center.
Thursday night, the Wild did a number on Vegas’ top guns once again in a 5-2 victory that gave Minnesota a 2-1 series lead.
All three were held off the score sheet. Eichel was a minus-2 with three shots on goal. Stone was a minus-2 with two shots on goal. And Barbashev, who took a first-period embellishment penalty that negated a Vegas power play, was minus-2 with no shots on goal.
The Vegas trio, though, made it interesting.
With the Wild clinging to a 4-2 lead, Vegas got a power play with 5:37 to play. Wild goalie Filip Gustavsson made a key glove save on Eichel, followed shortly after by a pad save on Tomas Hertl. On a Vegas power play that started with 3:28 to play, Eichel twice was denied zone entries by well-placed Wild sticks.
Led by the Eichel line, the Golden Knights tilted the ice in their favor in the final 10 minutes of the first period and the first eight of the second period. And when Wild forward Marcus Foligno was called for tripping at 6:28 of the second, it appeared Vegas was on the verge of knotting the score. Gustavsson and the Wild’s penalty killers had other ideas. Gustavsson made two saves during the kill, and Foligno contributed a key hit after exiting the penalty box to swing momentum Minnesota’s way.
At 11:05, Boldy stole the puck from defenseman Noah Hanifin behind the net, skated up front and wired a shot past Hill for a 3-1 lead. The Wild ended the second period with a 21-18 advantage in shots on goals after getting the final five shots on goal in the period.