Defenseman David Jiricek, goalie Jesper Wallstedt figure into Wild plans for next season

The Wild have money to spend this offseason on free agents, but an influx of youth from within is still a go.
Jesper Wallstedt is moving up the goaltending depth chart now that Marc-Andre Fleury is retired, and defenseman David Jiricek will have a spot on the team, President of Hockey Operations Bill Guerin said.
But Jiricek’s responsibilities will be decided by Jiricek.
“How much he plays or where he plays or how high up the lineup he plays, situations, that’s up to him,” Guerin explained. “He’s got to earn it, but we believe in him.”
To acquire the 2022 first-rounder from Columbus last November, the Wild sent the Blue Jackets four picks — including their first-round pick in this summer’s draft — and prospect Daemon Hunt.
The 6-4, 204-pound Jiricek played sparingly with the Wild, appearing in only six games, and after he was returned to the minors in late March following a lengthy stint as a healthy scratch, Jiricek, 21, suffered a lacerated spleen.
He’s expected to be recovered and ready for the start of next season.
“He had a crazy year,” Guerin said. “But his attitude has been amazing. He’s got a strong personality. He believes in himself. We believe in him, and we’re just looking forward to him getting healthy and getting back on track. I think he’s gonna spend some time here this summer, which is fantastic, because we’ve gotten good results when players do that.”