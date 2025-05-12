Republican congressional delegation to skip Minnesota GOP’s annual fundraiser amid internal tensions

Hundreds of conservatives across Minnesota are set to gather in Bloomington on Monday evening for one of the state Republican Party’s biggest fundraising events of the year.
But none of the state’s highest-ranking Republicans are expected to attend amid disagreements with the direction the party is going under the leadership of its new chairman Alex Plechash and executive director Jennifer DeJournett, who they believe are associating too closely with conservative grassroots factions of the party, several Republican sources told the Minnesota Star Tribune.
It’s a stark contrast from last year, when President Donald Trump headlined the fundraiser and the state’s highest-ranking GOP Rep. Tom Emmer, the No. 3 Republican in the U.S. House, pledged to donate $100,000 to the party.
“I think the congressional folks want to see a strong party and want to see a party that they can work with,” said former Minnesota GOP Chair David Hann, who lost the leadership position to Plechash in December. “It seems that they’re not finding that in the current administration.”
Plechash denied that there’s friction between the state party and congressional delegation, calling it “simply false.”
He said more than 450 people are expected to attend the party’s Lincoln-Reagan dinner on Monday night. “That’s not the sign of a party in disarray; that’s the sign of a party on the rise,” Plechash said in a written statement. He denied a request for an interview.
Republican sources say the congressional delegation is refusing to help the party financially until it stops its affiliation with Action 4 Liberty and gets rid of party officials they believe are too closely affiliated with the group. Action 4 Liberty is a far-right group that has antagonized GOP elected officials for years.
If the party stops these affiliations, the delegation may step back in and support the party. If it doesn’t, the party may be left to fend for itself at a time when it’s already struggling financially and has two major pickup opportunities next year with U.S. Sen. Tina Smith retiring and Rep. Angie Craig leaving her competitive Second Congressional District seat to run for the U.S. Senate.