UnitedHealthcare part of $9.5M settlement over denied coverage for costly cancer treatment

UnitedHealthcare and two employers are agreeing to pay $9.5 million, including attorney’s fees, in a proposed settlement with patients who allege the nation’s largest health insurer wrongly blocked coverage for an emerging and expensive high-tech cancer treatment called proton beam radiation therapy.
The insurer is denying all wrongdoing as part of the agreement, which was disclosed in court filings late last week.
Proton beam therapy has stoked controversy since it was introduced more than a decade ago, with doctors arguing it offers more precise treatment of tumors even as critics have questioned its considerable expense — particularly as guidance has been evolving on which patients are the best candidates.
Three patients sued UnitedHealthcare and their employers over access to the therapy in 2019, at which point a judge hearing one of the cases recused himself after describing a friend’s struggle to get coverage from United. The judge wrote of the experience: “To deny a patient this treatment, if it is available, is immoral and barbaric.”
Beyond providing money for patients, plaintiffs believe the settlement will improve access to treatment by driving certain changes in medical policy at UnitedHealthcare, which is the gigantic health insurance division of Eden Prairie-based UnitedHealth Group.
The patients brought lawsuits against two divisions of the insurance company, plus two employers who hired United to run health plans for their workers. The cases were consolidated in the U.S. District Court of Massachusetts.
“Plaintiffs ... filed the action against defendants alleging generally that during a period of several years, defendants wrongfully denied precertification requests and post benefit claims,” according to information filed Friday with the court.
“Defendants deny that they did anything wrong, and maintain that they complied with their obligations under the respective ... employee welfare benefit plans and with all applicable laws,” according to the filing. “However, the parties have agreed to settle the action to avoid the cost, delay and uncertainty of continued litigation.”