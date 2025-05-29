Business

Medtronic ups return-to-office policy for hybrid workers to four days a week

Previously, Medtronic required hybrid employees to work from the office three days per week.

By Victor Stefanescu

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 29, 2025 at 10:30PM
Medtronic's headquarters in Fridley. The medtech company is increasing in-office work requirements to at least four days per week for hybrid employees in the U.S. (Glen Stubbe/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Medtronic is increasing in-office work requirements to at least four days per week for employees in the United States who still work some days from home, an internal email from the Medtronic Executive Committee says.

The changes will begin to take effect Sept. 2. The Minnesota-run medical device giant will initially prioritize seven U.S. sites, including operational headquarters in Fridley and locations in Mounds View and Rice Creek, the email said.

“To support our Mission, our people, and the long-term growth of our organization, we believe it is time to reinvest in that culture of community and connection by prioritizing in-person interactions,” the email obtained and verified by the Minnesota Star Tribune reads.

The company’s announcement comes as other Minnesota corporations such as 3M are dialing back their work-from-home policies. President Donald Trump has ordered workers back to the office, and Gov. Tim Walz is increasing in-office requirements for state employees.

Previously, Medtronic required hybrid employees to work from the office three days per week, a spokesperson said in an email. The change to four days per week only affects employees who are currently hybrid, the spokesperson continued.

Some Medtronic employees work entirely remotely, while those working manufacturing lines tend to work exclusively in-person.

“This decision is rooted in our belief that in-person exchanges are invaluable to our work,” the spokesperson said. ”The collaborative energy generated through face-to-face interactions strengthens our operational efficiency and provides the support and community we need to thrive and bring lifesaving technology to patients around the world."

The internal email said the company will continue to evaluate “work styles based on evolving business needs,” considering “consistency within local communities near Medtronic sites.”

“While we have been successful in virtual and hybrid environments, the nature of our business is one that brings people together and thrives on collaborative, spontaneous interactions,” the email said.

Victor Stefanescu

Reporter

Victor Stefanescu covers medical technology startups and large companies such as Medtronic for the business section. He reports on new inventions, patients’ experiences with medical devices and the businesses behind med-tech in Minnesota.

