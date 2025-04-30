Minnesota shortens distance for return-to-office exemption for state employees

Minnesota is revising its return-to-office policy for state employees, reducing the distance workers must live from their office in order to be exempt from in-person requirements.
New guidance issued to workers this week said employees who live more than 50 miles away from their primary office can continue to telework. Previously, the exemption was for employees who lived more than 75 miles from their office.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced in March that much of the state workforce will have to start reporting to the office at least 50% of scheduled work days starting June 1.
The new policy affects state agencies that have hybrid policies giving employees flexibility on which days they are in the office.
State government is Minnesota’s second-largest employer with a workforce of roughly 40,000 people. Many employees switched to remote work during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the governor’s office estimates 60% of the workforce continued to work in-person throughout the pandemic.
The move surprised state worker unions, who said many employees that have been hired since the pandemic were promised the option to work fully remote. Others are struggling to find childcare and make other adjustments on short notice, according to the unions.
It comes at the same time as many workplaces are shifting to requiring in-person workdays. The federal government asked workers to return to the office fives days a week, and major Minnesota companies such as including 3M in Maplewood, U.S. Bank in downtown Minneapolis and General Mills in Golden Valley all have in-person requirements.
The governor’s office argued having employees back in St. Paul could be a boost for the city’s struggling downtown. Mayor Melvin Carter called St. Paul’s city employees to return to their offices at least three days per week.