These Minnesota businesses support Trump’s big tax law

Chambers of commerce and trade organizations in Minnesota and across the country were not shy about their love for the “One Big Beautiful Bill” President Donald Trump signed into law last week.
Individual companies were much quieter, even though many belong to and even help lead the groups speaking out for it. Controversy about the measure’s funding — including deep cuts to Medicaid and an increase of $3.3 trillion to the federal debt in the next decade — likely made some companies cautious of turning off customers and clients.
Vocal or not, a lot of businesses do stand to gain from the 2017 tax cuts becoming permanent and the bill’s other new tax benefits.
“By maintaining a competitive corporate tax rate and making key pro-growth domestic and international tax provisions permanent, this landmark legislation will help fuel U.S. investment, innovation and economic growth for years to come,” proclaimed the Business Roundtable, which sports a board of directors including Land O’Lakes CEO Beth Ford and members like the CEOs of fellow Minnesota companies Best Buy, C.H. Robinson and U.S. Bancorp.
One of the few companies in the state and nation to publicly and independently back the bill was 3M, per a list of endorsements the White House published. Oil companies like Chevron, airlines ― including Delta, which has a major hub at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport ― and telecom firms such as AT&T were also in favor of the law.
In a statement posted on the White House website, Maplewood-based 3M “specifically applauds the permanent extension of current rates for foreign-derived intangible income.” That tax policy rewards companies for keeping intellectual property (IP) like patents in the U.S. when making money on that IP overseas.
“This extension is crucial for maintaining a competitive edge in global markets and fostering innovation within the U.S.,” 3M‘s statement continued.
There’s blowback risk for corporations publicly participating in politics (see Minnesota examples of Target’s sales struggles after diversity policy changes and MyPillow’s financial woes stemming from its founder’s 2020 presidential election fraud claims.) So most companies were content to let their lobbyists work behind the scenes or trade groups handle the PR around the bill as it came together and passed with razor-thin margins.