How could Trump’s big bill affect Minnesota?

WASHINGTON – The sprawling tax and spending bill now headed for its final congressional vote contains a number of changes to government spending sought by President Donald Trump that will affect Minnesotans in new and likely profound ways.
Trump’s signature legislation contains a permanent tax cut for individuals, write-offs for businesses, tax exemptions on some tips and cuts to federal entitlements, including nutrition and Medicaid. Congressional accountants expect the law to add $3.3 trillion to the deficit.
But Minnesotans paying close attention to H.R.1 know the measure was supposed to be much larger and hit closer to home, including a provision axed by the Senate parliamentarian that would’ve restored copper-nickel mining leases on the Iron Range in the Superior National Forest.
The bill’s impacts are still being analyzed, but here’s what we know so far:
Tax cuts
The heart of the reconciliation legislation makes permanent a flurry of tax cuts, including a higher standard deduction enacted in 2017 during Trump’s first term. The bill also extends tax write-offs that small businesses make on equipment and puts a lower cap on the tax credit corporations receive for charitable giving.
These tax cuts, which public opinion polls say are the most popular portions of the 870-page megabill, have ruled GOP messaging. The White House said if Congress had failed to act, Americans would’ve seen a $4 trillion tax hike at year’s end.
“If you look at this bill, it’s all about growth,” House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., said on Wednesday on CNBC. “The money that they say adds to the deficit is making those tax cuts, those business taxes, permanent.”
Lower taxes for service industry
A Trump campaign promise to remove a tax on tipped income also remains in the bill, though the language that emerged out of the Senate was less generous than the House version.