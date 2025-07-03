How could Trump’s big bill affect Minnesota?

But the ramifications for working-class Americans in the overall bill are disputed. While exemptions of tipped and some overtime income are seen as gestures to the middle and lower socioeconomic strata, economists at the Yale Budget Lab say the reconciliation bill would result in a nearly 3% decline in income (about $700) for people in the bottom quarter of American earners. By comparison, the Lab says the top 1% of Americans would see a 2%, or $30,000, increase in income.