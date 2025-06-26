WASHINGTON — Buried in the federal budget bill moving through Congress is is a 10-year moratorium on states regulating the rapidly evolving artificial intelligence industry.
The move has drawn ire from state legislators across the country and brought together lawmakers from across the aisle in St. Paul.
“I believe in states’ rights,” said Minnesota state Sen. Eric Lucero, a Republican representing counties northwest of the Twin Cities. “They exist as laboratories of democracy.”
From bills on biometric data privacy to “neuro” rights, Lucero said he is concerned with Big Tech’s invasion into ordinary Americans’ privacy.
So is Sen. Erin Maye Quade, a Democrat who represents the south suburbs and has brought bills to ban AI’s uses, from setting dynamic pricing to so-called deepfake sexual imagery.
“It’s one of a few nonpartisan issues that still exists,” Quade said.
Proponents believe AI will fuel the next business revolution, but there is a contingent that wants to build guardrails.
The federal partisan budgetary reconciliation bill emerging this week from the Senate parliamentarian’s review includes language that would handcuff state lawmakers from regulating artificial intelligence for at least for 10 years.