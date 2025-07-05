Social Security letter on taxes sends confusing message, some experts say

The Social Security Administration is telling people that federal income taxes on most recipients’ benefits will be eliminated under a recently passed tax and spending bill.
But while more seniors will get a tax break, the message itself is confusing and could mislead Social Security recipients about the new policy, some tax and policy experts said.
Congress on Thursday passed the legislative package that President Donald Trump dubbed the One Big Beautiful Bill, including a temporary $6,000 deduction for seniors who earn as much $75,000 a year, or $12,000 for joint filers earning as much as $150,000.
The Social Security Administration sent an email soon after saying that the landmark legislation “delivers long-awaited tax relief to millions of older Americans” and includes “a provision that eliminates federal income taxes on Social Security benefits for most beneficiaries, providing relief to individuals and couples.” But policy experts say the bill does not ax federal income taxes on Social Security benefits — though it does reduce some people’s taxes through the new deduction, which is set to expire after 2028.
“There is no provision in the budget bill that directly ‘eliminates’ or even reduces taxes on Social Security benefits,” said Howard Gleckman, senior fellow at the nonpartisan Tax Policy Center.
Before this week’s passage of the bill, about 64 percent of senior beneficiaries had exemptions and deductions that exceeded their taxable Social Security income, according to a White House Council of Economic Advisors analysis. That figure rises to about 88 percent under the new measure, the analysis said.
The bill “increases the standard deduction for seniors, which, as a result reduces the number of seniors who will pay taxes on their Social Security benefits,” said Marc Goldwein, senior vice president of the nonpartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.
More than 74 million U.S. residents in May received Social Security, Supplemental Security Income or both, according to federal data. The new deduction for seniors gradually decreases for income levels above $75,000 until it disappears for individuals earning more than $175,000. People below a certain combined income — currently $25,000 for individuals and $32,000 for joint filers — don’t pay federal income taxes on their Social Security benefits; combined income includes one-half of annual Social Security benefits along with other income sources.