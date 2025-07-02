GOP tax bill includes a $6,000 ‘senior deduction.’ Here’s who qualifies.

The tax bill approved by Senate Republicans on Tuesday includes a proposed $6,000 deduction for seniors, the legislative version of President Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign pledge to end taxes on Social Security payments.
The new deduction is one of the flashiest provisions in the Trump tax legislation, and the White House has been eager to tout it as a major economic benefit for Americans 65 or older. But the provision would not benefit tens of millions of low-income seniors, and it would hasten the date by which the Social Security trust fund runs out of money, according to nonpartisan estimates.
Under current law, most taxpayers claim the standard deduction of $15,000 (or $30,000 for couples) to reduce their tax liability, though the GOP tax bill would increase those amounts slightly. Additionally, seniors already qualify for an additional deduction of $2,000 (or $3,600 for couples).
The Senate bill would create a third category that gives seniors an additional $6,000 (or $12,000) off their taxable income, provided they are below a certain income threshold. Seniors earning more than $75,000 per year ($150,000 for couples) would start to see a smaller deduction, which gradually diminishes and then disappears for those earning more than $175,000 ($250,000 for couples).
Benefits for lower-income seniors would be limited as well, because most do not have sufficient tax liability to claim the new deduction. In 2022, the median income for seniors was roughly $30,000, according to federal data, which is similar to the existing standard deduction. That means roughly half of Americans aged 65 or older would not benefit from the new Trump provision, although seniors’ median income has increased since 2022, experts say.
The policy — which would not apply to retirement benefit recipients ages 62 to 64 — is set to cost about $90 billion over four years, and closer to $250 billion if made permanent, according to estimates from the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget. While not a dominant share of the overall tax package, the provision is still among the more expensive individual items in the legislation.
The House version of the tax bill set the new senior deduction at $4,000, but it’s unclear if that or the Senate’s $6,000 proposal will make the final bill.
“This is going to be a meaningful tax cut that will help seniors in the upper-middle class,” said Marc Goldwein, senior vice president of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, a nonpartisan organization. “While it may be pitched as going to low-income seniors, low-income seniors don’t pay taxes already.”