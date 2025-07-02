GOP tax bill includes a $6,000 ‘senior deduction.’ Here’s who qualifies.

Still, the provision has also faced criticism for exacerbating the already grim financial outlook for Social Security, even though it doesn’t directly touch the structure of the program. That’s because Social Security benefits are partially taxable under current law, and the revenue from those taxes is funneled into the program’s trust fund that then disburses benefits. By reducing the amount of income that seniors owe taxes on, the new deduction would shrink the share of Social Security benefits subject to taxation, lowering the revenue flowing into the trust funds.