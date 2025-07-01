What the GOP’s tax bill means for your health care

If you’re among the 78 million people on Medicaid or the 24 million with a health plan from the insurance marketplaces, changes to how you qualify for and enroll in coverage — and what medical providers are available to you — could be on the way.
Republicans are looking to squeeze savings from these two major programs that provide many lower-income and disabled Americans with health coverage, as they hustle to pass a huge, tax-cut-extending legislative package President Donald Trump has demanded before July 4. The bill narrowly passed the Senate on Tuesday and is now headed back to the House — which approved a different version of the bill in May — for final passage.
To help pay for the measure, Republicans have proposed changes estimated to cut more than $1 trillion from Medicaid, Medicare and Obamacare, with the bulk of the cuts coming from Medicaid. Those provisions will lead to at least 17 million people losing their health insurance over the next decade, according to estimates from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.
A number of Republicans have expressed concerns about cutting too deeply into health care programs, but several senators who voiced doubts about the Medicaid provisions ended up supporting the bill.
Here’s a look at how the biggest GOP health proposals on the table could affect Americans.
1. If you get health coverage through Medicaid
Republicans have proposed several changes for people at or just above the poverty line. This group of people, whose income is between 100 percent and 138 percent of the federal poverty level (roughly $32,000 to $44,000 for a family of four), are known as “expansion” enrollees, since the 2010 health care law expanded Medicaid to include them.
Right now, states verify that these individuals are eligible for coverage just once a year, typically around the end of the year during enrollment season. The GOP’s House and Senate bills would require states to do an extra eligibility check every six months, starting in 2027. That could open the door to people losing coverage midyear.
And the GOP measures would open a second door to otherwise eligible people being kicked off coverage. They call for a big new requirement: Adults under age 65 in this expansion group must work, volunteer or go to school at least 80 hours a month. States would also have to verify this twice a year, potentially requiring enrollees to submit paperwork again.