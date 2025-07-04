Trump’s big bill could hurt rural hospitals, be a boon to Minnesota farm country

President Donald Trump’s signature legislation could harm rural hospitals but deliver big tax breaks to farm country.
Minnesota’s four Republicans in Congress have been some of the most vocal supporters of the bill on its way to Trump’s desk, but haven’t said much about how rural Minnesota could be disproportionately affected.
“So much of our rural congressional folks are really, really into this, and yet, I’m having a hard time kind of matching up, how does this benefit our rural constituents?” said Kelly Asche, a senior researcher at the Center for Rural Policy and Development.
Asche said rural Minnesota is home to more people who will be harmed by the bill, including a population of undocumented workers on farms and in the meat processing industry. The four Republicans have focused on how the bill will crack down on undocumented immigrants and beef up resources for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Those who work with rural hospitals, including providers, have warned that those hospitals may bear the brunt of the burden from the Medicaid cuts in the bill. Rural Minnesotans often rely more heavily on Medicaid and those cuts could put more rural hospitals at risk of closing.
Mark Jones, executive director of the Minnesota Rural Health Association, thinks Minnesota Republicans in Congress have done little to articulate the downsides of the bill for rural health care.
“Their message is not from that point of view of keeping the rural hospital operating — and not just the hospital, it’s everything else that goes along with health care in rural Minnesota,” Jones said.
The bill includes a $50 billion rural hospital stabilization fund as a buffer against looming cuts.