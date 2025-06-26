Minnesota Poll: Most Republicans support cuts to Medicaid, federal research grants

A new poll finds most Minnesota Republicans support the Trump administration’s cuts to scientific research, and potentially to Medicaid.
The latest Star Tribune/Hubbard School of Journalism and Mass Communication Minnesota Poll found that 74% of Republican and Republican-leaning voters support cuts to federal research grants, compared with only 4% of Democrats. A similar divide exists over proposed cuts to Medicaid, which could reduce taxpayer spending but jeopardize health benefits for thousands of Minnesotans.
David Morris, 79, approved of proposed Medicaid cuts and President Donald Trump’s job performance, even though the retired Bemidji assistant principal opposed cuts to federal research funding. Research produced cutting-edge therapies that treated his wife’s metastatic lung cancer, he said.
“Otherwise I’m a very conservative Republican, but we’ve got to do research to keep people alive,” he said.
A majority of Minnesotans are concerned about the impact of cutting Medicaid, which uses federal and state tax dollars to provide health benefits to 71 million Americans who are low-income or have disabilities. The Minnesota Poll showed 54% opposition to plans by Trump and Republican leaders in Congress to cut $600 billion from Medicaid over 10 years.
Political support has been a concern for Republican lawmakers weighing these cuts. The results of the Minnesota Poll suggest they aren’t at much risk of alienating their voter base, even though 20% of Minnesotans receive their health benefits from Medicaid and its usage has increased in rural counties that tend to vote Republican. The program is commonly known as Medical Assistance in Minnesota.
Many Republicans believe cuts to Medicaid will be achieved by eliminating wasteful spending rather than removing people from the program, said Liz Hamel, vice president and director of public opinion and survey research at KFF, a Washington D.C.-based health policy center. Eliminating waste tends to be an easier position to maintain.