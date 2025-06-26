Minnesota Poll: Most disapprove of tariffs, Trump’s handling of the economy

President Donald Trump won the White House a second time with promises to lower prices starting on “day one” and impose tariffs he said would reshore American manufacturing and create thousands of jobs.
But less than a third of Minnesotans say the economy has improved since Trump took office in January.
The latest Star Tribune/Hubbard School of Journalism and Mass Communication Minnesota Poll showed 47% of respondents feel the economy has gotten worse since Trump took office, while 30% say it has gotten better and a smaller share — 22% — say it is unchanged.
Voters in Hennepin and Ramsey counties give Trump the lowest marks for his handling of the economy, but fewer than half of voters in greater Minnesota or other metro counties say the economy has improved under Trump.
Among voters who describe themselves as independents, a third said economic conditions had improved. A similar share said conditions were unchanged, while 37% said they were worse.
Almost two-thirds of voters who identified as Republican or lean Republican said the economy had improved under Trump, while 89% of Democrats said it had gotten worse.
“It’s getting worse and worse,” said Lisa Robinson, 61, who is unable to work due to a disability and worries about cuts to government programs she relies on, including Medicaid, SNAP and Social Security. The Minneapolis Democrat is also unsure her 70-year-old partner will be able to retire from his maintenance job.