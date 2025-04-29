100 days in 10 charts: Minnesota’s economy so far under Trump

Economic uncertainty has hung over the first 100 days of President Donald Trump’s second term.
The largest tariffs in a century have wreaked havoc on the markets and are expected to raise inflation and slow growth. Add in the unprecedented layoffs of thousands of federal workers, and the robust U.S. jobs market could falter.
Because economic data typically runs at least a month behind, some of these impacts have yet to show up in the numbers.
But economists have upped the odds of a recession, and many consumers and businesses are already pulling back on spending — which could cause a recession on its own.
Trump’s economic platform — which included pledging to lower the cost of consumer goods like groceries starting on “day one” — was attractive to voters. The president and White House officials have said some economic pain, including a recession, might be necessary in order to reshape the U.S. economy.
Here are 10 charts showing what this all has meant for Minnesota’s state and regional economies since Inauguration Day.
Inflation
Inflation, or the change in prices through time, jumped to a 40-year high of about 9% in June 2022. Economists attributed the spike to offshoots of the COVID-19 pandemic, including supply chain disruptions and government stimulus spending.
To slow the economy and push inflation back toward its 2% goal, the Federal Reserve started raising interest rates in March 2022. The consumer price index (CPI), which measures a “market basket” of goods and services each month, neared that target in September, and the Fed started cutting rates in response.