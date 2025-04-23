Refinery says Minnesota gas prices could be higher this summer because of ethanol

Minnesotans could pay 5 to 30 cents more at the pump this summer because the state opted into year-round ethanol blends.
The reasons are complicated, but come down to President Donald Trump’s administration allowing states to individually decide whether they wanted to sell E15 ethanol blends during the summer months.
Only six states, including Minnesota, plus half of South Dakota, opted to expand to year-round use of E15.
This uneven terrain has meant over $10 million in upgrades for Minnesota’s largest oil refinery, Flint Hills Resources in Rosemount.
“By adopting a [higher blend], these Midwest states are effectively isolating themselves from the rest of the country during the summer,” said Jake Reint, public affairs vice president with Flint Hills. “Consequently, these states are going to be much more susceptible to supply disruptions if any of these refineries have major issues.”
To be sure, higher biofuel blends in general reduce costs for consumers at the pump, resulting in lower gas price on average than the nation, ethanol backers say.
According to AAA, the average gas price across Minnesota was $3.05 on Tuesday, when the national average was $3.16.
But the new patchwork of ethanol could reduce the price advantage.