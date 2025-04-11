Eden Prairie firm was set to pay $18K in tariffs on its shipment from China. Now it’s $170K.

Tariffs on a shipment of cables and TV mounts en route from China to Eden Prairie firm My Cable Mart will now total $170,000. Four days ago, they would have been $18,000.
Neil Marriott, CEO of My Cable Mart, said he had to inform customers that prices on those items would increase 22%.
It did not go over well.
By Thursday, six customers — an agricultural firm, two medical device firms, two retailers and a fan manufacturer — had canceled orders worth $50,000.
But if My Cable Mart hadn’t raised the prices, it would have lost money on every order.
Now Marriott, like other leaders of small U.S. companies, is trying to decide what to do next — and for the rest of the year.
This week, President Donald Trump raised tariffs on almost every country by 10%. He had proposed much higher tariffs for many countries but pulled back on almost all of them except for China.
Most tariffs on Chinese goods are now 145%. But some that fall in special product categories could be even higher. China has retaliated, setting tariffs on U.S. goods at 125%.